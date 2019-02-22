Anna Lee Olson

1932-2019

Anna Lee Olson passed away February 17, 2019 at her home in Houston. Anna Lee Edwards was born in Parkdale, TX, September 5, 1932, to George Washington Edwards and Bertha Rebecca Edwards.

Anna was a devoted and loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother. Anna loved adventures and traveling to foreign countries with her husband of 65 years, family gatherings at Caney Creek, mother-daughter weekends, and cooking and baking for family and friends. She attended Wharton County Junior College and was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a dedicated servant to the Lord, bible school teacher for over 40 years to many young children, and an active church member in the congregations at Wayside and Sherman, Southeast, and most recently at Watters Road Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Teresa Lynn in 1960, sister, Maxine in 2015, and brother, Bill in 2017. She is survived by her husband, Fred, daughter, Debe, son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Linda, granddaughter, Maya, and sisters, Betty, Flo, Mary, and Georgia.

Visitation will be welcomed Friday, February 22, from 6-8 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate Anna's life will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10 AM at Watters Road Church of Christ, 3616 Watters Road, Pasadena, TX.