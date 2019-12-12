Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dixon Funeral Home Inc
1211 S Brooks St
Brazoria, TX 77422
(979) 798-9113
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church
4715 Griggs Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church
4715 Griggs Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Phillips-Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Phillips-Thomas


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Phillips-Thomas Obituary
Anna Senegal
Phillips-Thomas
1950-2019
Anna Senegal Phillips-Thomas, 69, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. Funeral service, Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 @ 10 a.m. @ Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979)798-9113.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -