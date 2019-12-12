|
Anna Senegal
Phillips-Thomas
1950-2019
Anna Senegal Phillips-Thomas, 69, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019. Funeral service, Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 @ 10 a.m. @ Garden of Gethsemane Baptist Church, 4715 Griggs Rd., Houston, TX. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Peaceful Rest Cemetery, Brazoria, TX.
Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979)798-9113.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019