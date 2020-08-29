Anna Ruth Putnam
1932-2020
Anna Ruth Asbury Putnam passed away on August 24, 2020. Anna Ruth was born April 27, 1932 in Rosebud, Tx to Sam and Maggie Asbury. Anna Ruth attended Sam Houston State University and became a public school teacher. Anna Ruth was married to Ky Putnam for 46 years and was preceded in death by Ky in March 2020. She taught elementary school and earned a masters degree from Lamar University. With her masters degree she became a special education diagnostician for Houston ISD. Anna Ruth was a proud member of Delta Kapa Gamma sorority and the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing. She was a life long member of St Stephen's UMC. Anna Ruth leaves behind her stepdaughters Melody Putnam, Vicky Putnam, and Grace Blasingame. She is survived by nephews Shon Asbury and Anthony Asbury and many loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Joe Glen Asbury and niece Phrely Asbury Bransetter. Anna Ruth's graveside services will be held Sept. 2, 2020 at 2 pm at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, Tx 77038. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or St. Stephen's UMC 2003 W. 43rd St. Houston, Tx 77018, 713-686-8241.