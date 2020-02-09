|
Anna Russell
1931-2020
ANNA JEANE ADAMS RUSSELL, City Secretary, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on February 3, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1931, in Lubbock Texas, to Exa Cue McBride Adams and Thomas Fred Adams, Sr. Anna is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Mary Bonita Adams, Billy Joe Adams, Thomas Fred Adams, Jr. and son-in-law, James Gordon Spencer. Anna is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Janet Spencer, Karen Davis, husband Terry Davis, Linda Loper, husband Richard Loper, three grandchildren, Dustin Davis, Lindsay Davis, husband Robert Clendenen, and Morgan Davis, one great-granddaughter, Mackenzy Jones and one step great-grandson, Dylan Clendenen, numerous relatives, longtime friends, her City of Houston family and three loving caregivers.
Anna worked for the City of Houston for sixty-eight years, and she is the longest tenured COH employee to date! She served under the following Mayors: 0scar Holcombe, Roy Hofheinz, Lewis Cutrer, Louie Welch, Fred Hofheinz, Jim McConn, Kathryn Whitmire, Bob Lanier, Lee P. Brown, Bill White, Annise Parker and Sylvester Turner. Her employee badge is number 45, current badges now number beyond 167,000... Anna will be greatly missed! She always said she worked for the citizens of Houston! When asked who your favorite Mayor is, she replied, all of them! Anna was an incredible civil servant; her dedication and steadfast integrity will always be admired! Her family greatly loved her, and she was a wonderful, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, who will be missed. Her unconditional love and influence will live on in all of us, all the days of our lives!
A celebration of the life of Anna Russell will be held at 9:30am Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Sarofim Hall, 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002. As Anna requested, the family is making arrangements to take her home to Lubbock, Texas. A private family funeral will be held, where she will ultimately rest with her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the renovation of Hermann Square at City Hall. More information is available on the City of Houston website at www.houstontx.gov/Anna-Russell.
The beautiful park grounds and reflection pool at the historic city hall is an appropriate place where family, friends and colleagues can meet and share memories about one remarkable woman!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020