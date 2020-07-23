1/1
Anna Sample
1935 - 2020
Anna Davis Sample
1935-2020
Anna D. Sample, 85, of Houston TX, passed away on July 19, 2020. The last few months were a struggle for her and her family to maintain contact during the forced isolation that began in March 2020. She was a dear mother, cherished sister and aunt, and friend to many. She will be missed.
She was born to the late Homer (Sr.) and Edna Davis, March 9, 1935, in Lanett, Alabama. Anna graduated from Lanett High School in 1953.
Anna is survived by three children: Linda Pevehouse, Steve Sample, Chuck Sample all of Houston; four grandchildren: Rustin Pevehouse of Houston, Lauren Pevehouse of Dallas, Amanda Pevehouse of Los Angeles, and Blake Allen of Chelsea, Alabama. She is also survived by brother Hugh Davis of Birmingham, Alabama, brother Charles L. Davis and sister Martha Stewart, both of Lanett, Alabama. Nieces Elaine Mallory of West Point, Georgia, and Stephanie Stewart of London, England. Anna was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Sample Allen in 2010.
Anna loved to read, play crosswords and visit with family.
Due to the ongoing pandemic constraints, there is not a memorial service planned at this time. Burial will take place in a private ceremony. In lieu of sending flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to Mission of Yahweh, 10247 Algiers, Houston, TX 77041.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Chuck
Son
