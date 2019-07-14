Anna Taylor

1926-2019

Mrs. Ann (Anna May) Taylor, beloved wife and mother, was called home to Heaven on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She is the first born to the late Florence Catherine (Pfeiffer) and Mark (Marcellinus) James Sheetz of Alpha, New Jersey. Ann is a graduate of Saints Phillip and James High School in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. Following high school, Ann became an employee of the Seamproof Corporation, in their parachute department, from mid-1942 through early 1944. In late 1944 she became employed by the Desreau Corporation, a lingerie manufacturer, until the spring of 1956 at which point, she resigned, married First Lieutenant John T. Taylor, a United States Air Force Pilot. The newlyweds established their home in Fairfield, California near Travis Air Force Base where Lieutenant Taylor was stationed. A son, John IV, was born to them in February 1957 at the Travis Air Force Base hospital. In late 1957 they were transferred to a new assignment at Wheelus Air Base in Tripoli, Libya. The Taylor's remained in Libya until 31 January 1960. While in Libya, two more children were born to them, a daughter, Marie in January 1958 and a son, Robert, in August 1959. The family's next assignment was to Robins Air Force Base near Warner Robins, Georgia. On February 5, 1965 the family was transferred to Wright-Patterson Air Force base near Dayton, Ohio. Ann and the three children moved to Phillipsburg, New Jersey for the year that Major Taylor was in Southeast Asia. Ann's husband, John, retired from the United States Air Force on August 31, 1972 and the family made Houston, Texas their permanent home. Ann became a grandmother in 1987 when daughter Marie gave birth to Bret Adams. Also, John IV and wife Renée had, Sherri, and Andrew. Sherri married Christopher Zak in 2014 and Ann became a great grandmother to Kaiden and Colton. Their youngest son, Robert, is married to his wife, Barbara Blum. In addition to her family, Ann has many nieces and nephews in the Sheetz and Taylor family.

Ann loved baking and making cookies at Christmas. Each Christmas her family would look forward to her cut out Christmas cookies and her ginger snap cookies. She occasionally dressed up as "Mrs. Clause" and visited elementary classrooms and even once at Bay Brook Mall. Ann enjoyed going to church at Saint Bernadette's Catholic Church. She is remembered for her willful determination to make a positive impact on her family and others to believe in God and to share unconditional love. She did wonder why God did not take her earlier to be with her husband, but she soon realized she had so much love left over that God left her here to share it with others. Her work here was not yet done.

Ann is a member of Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, a member of The Houston Aviation Advisory Council, Bay Area Serra Club, and the Bay Area Republican Club. She also did work for a few years in the late 70s-early 80s at Formby's Jewelry, once a Clear Lake well-known store in the Camino South Shopping Center.

Anna May Taylor was proceeded in death by her parents, Florence C. and Mark J. Sheetz also her brothers Robert and William "Bill" Sheetz and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Carl Evrard. Her loving husband of 58 years, John Thomas Taylor, passed away on November 3, 2014. Her sister-in-law, Nancy, wife of Robert, is the last surviving member and lives in Alpha, N.J. Anna will be lovingly remembered by, Son John Thomas Taylor IV, and his wife Renee', daughter Marie Adams, son Robert Taylor and his wife Barbara Blum. Grandchildren Bret Adams, Sherri Zak and Andrew Taylor and her great-grandchildren Kaiden and Colton Zak. Also, her beloved cat, White Foot.

Her many friends and family will miss the sacrifices she made for others and her caring and compassionate approach and listening ear to those in need.

On Monday, July 15, 2019 a Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX. On Tuesday July 16, 2019 a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062. Interment will follow at 1:45 pm at Mt Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019