Anne Carlisle Goodwin


1941 - 2019
Anne Weaver Goodwin was born March 15, 1941, in Houston Texas to Leonard and Willie Weaver. She attended Lamar High School and Texas Tech University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Mortar Board and Woman of the Year in 1963. She earned her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from Tech, and taught school in Spring Branch for three years, before marrying Bob Goodwin, on September 3, 1966, and moving to Bellville. Anne taught middle-grade English for two years in Bellville and then had children. She was a devoted mother, wife, homemaker, and volunteer, serving on the Board of the Bellville Public Library, and St. Mary's Day School. She also taught Sunday School at St. Mary's for many years. Anne returned to teaching in 1989 and taught second grade for 14 years at Selman Elementary in Sealy. Anne will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit and her kind, generous, servant's heart. Anne is survived by her children, Hunter, and Amy Goodwin. Hunter's wife Amber, their children Ella and Holt Goodwin; Amy's husband Juan Carlos Restrepo, their son Nelson Restrepo; Anne's brother Dana Weaver, his wife Carol Weaver and their children Carlisle Brock, Leighton Weaver and Blaine Weaver. Anne was preceded in death by her mother Willie, her father Leonard, and her husband, Bob Goodwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bellville Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 55, Bellville, TX 77418.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
