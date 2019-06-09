Anne Chipman Salls Carsey

1922-2019

Anne Chipman Salls Carsey (June 2nd 1922 – May 26, 2019) made the world a brighter and more beautiful place – with her graceful presence, her beauty, her zest for life, and her watercolor art. She was unfailingly kind and gracious to everyone who entered her life, and took delight in the beauty of nature and in the laughter, success, and happiness of those she loved. God and Jesus were a part of her life every day, and she spent many hours talking to God in a peaceful and relaxed companionship.

Anne's life was more soulful and eventful than is possible to capture in a paragraph. Over the course of her 96 years, she had two children and a grandchild; lived in Panama and Mexico City, graduating with her art degree from Mexico City College; served as the headmistress of St. John's School for several decades alongside her husband E.K. (Charlie) Salls; traveled the world; married the love of her life – Bob Carsey; spent countless hours on charitable work at St. John's the Divine and in the Houston art community; and delighted in her watercolor painting. Anne especially loved to paint the ocean and focused much of her work capturing seaside landscapes.

Always an explorer and adventurer, Anne rode donkeys with her granddaughter to the Athen's Acropolis in her late 70s, snorkeled in Belize at age 87 with her beloved prayer group, and swam in the ocean whenever she had the chance. Her high spirits, beauty and style, and sense of adventure made an impression on all that she met during her travels. In the last years of her life, Anne's spirit stayed bright despite struggling with memory loss and she deeply touched the lives of her caretakers, who also grew to love her very much. Anne is survived by her beloved daughter Leslie McGrath, son Chas McGrath, son-in law David Reid, daughter-in law Laurie McGrath, and granddaughter Anne Mariah Tapp.

Services will be held at St. John's the Divine at 2:00 PM on June 11, 2019. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary