Anne Edel
1933 - 2020
Anne Galligan Edel
1933-2020
Anne Galligan Edel, age 87, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020. Born July 20, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, she was the youngest child of Joseph Patrick and Mary Therese Galligan. Anne married George Edel on August 28, 1954, and they honeymooned through sixty years of marriage together before his death in 2014. She is survived by her children: Therese (Darrell) Hollek, Peggy (Randy) Chustz, Mary Anne Doran, and Joseph "Jeep" (Melissa) Edel, In addition, she leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. With a passion for people and music, Anne loved celebrating every occasion, especially her birthday month and St. Patrick's Day, and always had a song to sing and play on her ukulele. Due to COVID-19, Anne will be honored with a private family gathering. In memory of the joy Anne found in caring for others, please do something kind for someone in need.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
September 19, 2020
To my beautiful Irish rose I will truly miss you love always till we meet again in paradise ❤❤
Theresa Hannibal
