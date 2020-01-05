|
Anne H. Bushman
1923-2019
Anne Holton Bushman (Mrs. Robert Petring Bushman, Jr.) died peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2019 at the age of 96.
Anne, known to her friends as Pinky for her red hair, was born May 6, 1923 to Frances Osborne Holton and George V. Holton in Rochester, NY. She graduated from the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury CT in 1940 and from Vassar College in 1944. She worked at the Museum of Modern Art from 1944-1946 and at Reader's Digest from 1947-1949. She and Pete Bushman married in the Round Hill Church in Greenwich, Ct in 1948 and soon moved to Houston, where Pete began his career with the law firm of Vinson & Elkins.
Anne's wide array of personal and community interests included photography, birdwatching, typing books in Braille, golf, fly fishing, and showing Labrador Retrievers and Britney Spaniels at obedience trials. She was on the MFA-Houston Photography Accessions Committee for over forty years. She was a member and served as president of both the Garden Club of Houston and The Town and Country Garden Club. She was a member of the Junior League and on the board of the Center for the Retarded. She also chaired the committee to raise funds and build the Frances Lehman Loeb Art Museum at Vassar College.
Anne, always a serious student, continued her studies at Rice University, The University of Texas, The University of Aberdeen, on frequent tours with Vassar College, Yale Continuing Education theater trips, The Glassell School at MFA-Houston, Houston Seminar and the Women's Institute.
She was a Member of the Houston Country Club, and past president of the Women's Golf Association.
Anne was an active parishioner of Christ Church Cathedral.
Anne's family would like to acknowledge the very special relationship she enjoyed with her friend and devoted caregiver Nok Poramapornpilas, Nok's husband Tuk, and sister Jun. Nok and her family made it possible for Anne to continue her enjoyment of the arts through her final years with attendance at musical performances and visits to museums in Houston and theater trips to the UK and Canada.
Anne is survived by her son Robert P. Bushman, III and his wife Susan Jenney Bushman, her nephew George H. Beane, and nieces Anne B. Rudman and Susan B. Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert P. Bushman, Jr, her sister Mary Holton Beane, at least nine first cousins, and twelve dogs.
Anne's life will be celebrated at Christ Church Cathedral in Houston on a date in February to be determined. She asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to: Christ Church Cathedral Endowment Fund, 1117 Texas Ave. Houston, Texas 77002; The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Department of Photography, 1001 Bissonnet, Houston, Texas 77005; Vassar College, Frances Lehman Loeb Art Center Endowment, Poughkeepsie, New York, 12601, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020