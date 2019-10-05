|
|
Anne Eileen Heidel
1938-2019
Anne Eileen Heidel (n Murphy) passed away Saturday, the 28th of September, after an intense but mercifully short battle, surrounded by her husband and children.
Anne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a teacher, a true Irish Diplomat, and the heart and strength of our family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald and joins her sister Cathleen (Owen), son Peter (Sheila), and grandson Nikolas, in heaven. Anne, lovingly known as Mommy and Nanny to those closest to her, is also survived by her children; Stephen (Donna), Cathleen (Roy), Donald (Pam), Thomas (Jennifer), Nancy, and Karen (Larry); her grandchildren Jason (Christy), Nicole (John), Katherine, Kayla (Jeremy), Brandon (Devon), Amy, Christopher, Andrew, Cole, Caitlyn, Taryn, Emily, Conor, Alexander, Aiden, and Donald (Melissa); and her great grandchildren Talia, Maleya, Jackson, Isabell, Landen, Camren, Abigail, Mason, Addison, and William. She is sorely missed.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church on Tuesday the 8th of October at 9:00am followed by interment in Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Dr. at 1:30pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019