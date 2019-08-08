|
Anne Joplin
1926-2019
Anne Joplin, 92, died Aug. 1, 2019, in Houston. She attended Rice University and was a legal assistant for Baker & Botts Law Firm. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, Prairie Lea Cemetery, Brenham, TX. Survivors: niece, Storrow Gordon & husband Murray; nephew, Larry Moss & wife Michele; a number of great-nieces & great-nephews. Memorials to Rice University. Arrangements by Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX 77833, 979-836-4564, www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019