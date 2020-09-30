Anne Marie Pribyl1964-2020Anne Marie Pribyl, 55, beloved daughter and sister, died quietly after a brief hospice stay, of complications from pneumonia, on September 25, 2020.A native of Arlington, Texas, Anne received special education instruction and graduated from Sam Houston High school in 1987. She lived with her parents, John and Virginia Pribyl, providing many years of love and joy to them.Anne enjoyed activities such as housework, word-search games, needlepoint, and horseback riding. She also took guitar lessons, practicing Christmas songs for months before her brothers returned for Christmas vacation. One thing Virginia said was that living with Anne taught her "there's no mental age for love," and, after the death of her father, Anne's love sustained Virginia through 20 years.Anne and her mother eventually moved to Houston, where they continued to look after each other for several years. Anne became a resident of a group home in Houston and lived out her last months at St Dominic Village.Anne brought happiness to those around her with her wide grin and easy laugh. She was always filled with joy when surrounded by family and enjoyed a special bond with her three brothers.Preceded in death by her mother and father, Anne is survived by her brothers Pat, Steve, and Bill Pribyl.A Rosary and mass of Christian Burial will be held in Houston, Texas, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 (the feast day of her patron saint, St. Thérèse), beginning at half past one o'clock in the afternoon. The Rite of Committal will occur at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, October 2, at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Services will be streamed live online; please contact Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home for further information.