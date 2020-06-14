Anne Meadows Wallace1945-2020Anne Meadows Wallace passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer and longer one with dementia. Her constant feline companions, Winston and Clementine (named after the Churchills), were by her side.Born on May 8, 1945 in Beaumont to Walter Virgil Meadows and Virginia Weatherall Meadows, Anne was convinced by her dear friend Mary Sue Shipman to attend Texas Woman's University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish. She then pursued her passion – teaching young people – in Houston at Bellaire and Madison High Schools. She was loved by her students and remained friends with some for over 40 years. Anne retired in 1995.Anne was a gregarious and kind person who never met a stranger. She collected friends from every part of her life – college, fellow teachers, former students, Jazzercise friends, and neighbors. She was proud of her ability to speak Spanish fluently which enabled her to get to know more people and make them feel at home. She enjoyed wine, entertaining and cooking for her friends, music, gardening, shopping, bridge, and dominos. Anne travelled to many countries across the world. Her generosity and thoughtfulness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.Anne enjoyed going to Amazing Place. We are grateful for the care and friendship from both staff and residents at the Village of Meyerland. We also are thankful for the care provided by Homecare Consulting and Staffing for the last few months of Anne's life. Anne was able to remain in familiar surroundings in the company of her cats because of Homecare's kind employees.A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a future date. If you wish to give something in memory of Anne, donations may be made to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel, Houston, Texas 77027 or to Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Road, Houston, Texas 77024.