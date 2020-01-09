|
|
Anne Harriet Feldman Meltzer
1925-2020
After having lived, loved, and laughed for almost 95 years, Anne Harriet Feldman Meltzer passed away peacefully and with her renowned dignity and grace on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Fara and Jeffrey Gaitz, Hal and Pam Meltzer, Victor Meltzer, Steven and BJ Meltzer. She also leaves to cherish her memory her loving grandchildren Simone (Jason), Zach, Ethan, Nicholas, Sterling, Elizabeth, Karie (Max), Leslie, Melissa, Scott, and great granddaughter, Lior Charlize. She also shared a special relationship with her nieces, Sylvia LaVine and Betty Feldman. As well as her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Nathan, sister Tish Shear, and brother Maurice Feldman.
Having lost so many family members to the Holocaust, if you choose to donate in her memory, please give to the Holocaust Museum Houston or to MD Anderson Advanced Breast Cancer Clinic, for she won her battle against breast cancer at age 38, but always recognized that so many have not.
For a more detailed obituary, please go to www.jewishfuneralstx.com
Graveside service will be held at 3pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1037 Post Oak Road, Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020