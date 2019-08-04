|
|
Anne Norton Johnson
1952-2019
Anne Norton Johnson, 67, passed away comfortably on August 2, 2019 at home in Houston, Texas after a twelve-year battle with breast cancer. She was born January 12, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas to Frank and Mary Norton (both deceased) formerly of Wharton, Texas.
Anne moved from Ft. Worth with her family in her high school years to Wharton, Texas and quickly adopted Wharton as her home place. After graduation from high school, she attended Stephens College, in Columbia, Missouri majoring in psychology. Following graduation, she returned to Texas, started working in social welfare, and in 1990 began a long career with the State of Texas, Health and Human Services Commission, Office of Inspector General.
In 1982 in Wharton, Texas, Anne married Michael S. Johnson, an architect, from Houston.
Together they developed and shared a love for Austin Healey British Sports cars. Anne and Mike travelled extensively to car club meets throughout North America – to places they would never have visited otherwise. Along the way, they made many fast friends. She and Mike
have been active members of the Austin Healey Car Club, and Anne has served as past Secretary of the National Austin Healey Club of America. Those club members attending Anne's service are encouraged to come in the British cars.
Throughout Anne's illness, her three cats have kept close vigil during her many treatments and hospice care.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Anne's life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from two o'clock until five o'clock in the afternoon with a service at three o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 West Alabama Street in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Anne's memory may be directed to your local animal shelter.
