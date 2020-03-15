|
Anne Reed
1938-2020
Anne Roop Reed, age 82, passed away on March 6, 2020. Anne was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas where she met the love of her life, Robert R. Reed. After graduating from High School, she and Robert married, began their life together in Houston and were soon blessed with two daughters.
Anne was a loving mother and homemaker for many years. Later, after her children were launched, she worked as an administrative assistant for Linbeck Construction, Dunn & Bradstreet and Deloitte. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian church, serving as a ruling elder, choir member and Sunday School teacher, most recently at ChristChurch Presbyterian. She had a strong interest in the civic homeowner's association in her neighborhood and served on the board. She and Robert loved to travel and spent many vacations touring parts of the United States, Canada and Europe. Anne was a calm, gentle soul who loved all of God's creation- people, animals and flowers. And that love was clearly returned by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Royal Roop. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters Lisa Reed Huntsman and husband Don, Elaine Reed Brown and husband Richard; two brothers, Donald Roop, Thomas Roop and wife Annette; six grandchildren, Rachel Puthuff and husband Jared, Jay Huntsman and wife Kylie, Jill Huntsman, Kate Brush and husband Tyler, Evan Brown, and Meredith Brown. She was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Luke and Drew Puthuff, and Nora Brush.
A Memorial Service will be held at ChristChurch Presbyterian, 5001 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, Tx. 77401, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to ChristChurch Presbyterian or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020