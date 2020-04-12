|
Anne Maher St. Pierre
1948-2020
Anne Maher St. Pierre, daughter of John Joseph Maher II & Jane Baxley Maher was born on November 10, 1948 at St. Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX and passed away on April 6th, 2020.
Anne attended St. Gregory Elementary School and T.K. Gorman Catholic High School in Tyler Texas. Upon graduation, she attended Tyler Junior College and then earned her Business Administration Degree from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio. Anne grew to be a beautiful young woman. So much so that she was 1st runner up in the 1969 Miss Fiesta Texas competition held in San Antonio, TX. Professionally, she worked for most of her life in Houston, and was retired from Maher Marketing Services.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Memorial Herman NE for their compassionate care to Anne. A heartfelt thanks goes to Amy Tavera and her family for their loving care and friendship.
Anne is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brothers; John J. Maher III (Jamille), Michael O. Maher (Denise), Stephen A. Maher (Sue) and James E. Maher (Sally). She is also survived by her ex-husband, Douglas St. Pierre.
Due to virus concerns, the service, for safety of others, will be private. Masses dedicated to Anne will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church in Houston and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tyler later. Your prayers and loving messages are gifts enough. Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to Inspiration Ranch; 33029 Wright Rd, Magnolia, TX 77355 or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020