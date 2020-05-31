Annetta McGee1934-2020Annetta Jeanne Dahl McGee went to be with our Lord on May 22, 2020. Born November 8, 1934 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma she was known as 'Sweetie' because she always had candy in her pocket… and she ate it too. She lived a life of beauty, grace and service to our Father with a smile and laugh that touched everyone around her. After marrying Clifton McGee on 'Bride and Groom' in 1953, she went on to graduate Oklahoma State University with a degree in food and nutrition. She then worked as a dietician in Little Rock, Arkansas and at Ben Taub and VA Hospitals in Houston. Under the tutelage of Gunyon Harrison MD among other doctors she served, she cared for our veterans and children with cystic fibrosis which ultimately prepared her to care for her own son who would have cystic fibrosis. Annetta taught at Freed-Hardeman University while Clifton managed the campus cafeteria and then settled in Houston. She always opened her home and her heart which shined through in her beautiful children, Cathy and Cliff, and her granddaughter, Susanna. She took every opportunity to read and share the Word. Annetta is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton McGee, children Cathy McGee Neben and Cliff McGee, sister Delores Leslie and brother John Dahl. She is survived by her granddaughter Susanna Neben and husband Ted Neben, son-in-law Mike Neben, daughter-in-law Molly McGee, and sister Birdella Hurst as well as many nieces and nephews that loved her and will miss her amazing grace.Visitation will be from 4-5pm on June 3, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire with a service to follow at 5pm in the chapel and refreshments immediately following. Interment will be June 4 at 11am at Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive.