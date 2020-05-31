Annetta McGee
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annetta McGee
1934-2020
Annetta Jeanne Dahl McGee went to be with our Lord on May 22, 2020. Born November 8, 1934 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma she was known as 'Sweetie' because she always had candy in her pocket… and she ate it too. She lived a life of beauty, grace and service to our Father with a smile and laugh that touched everyone around her. After marrying Clifton McGee on 'Bride and Groom' in 1953, she went on to graduate Oklahoma State University with a degree in food and nutrition. She then worked as a dietician in Little Rock, Arkansas and at Ben Taub and VA Hospitals in Houston. Under the tutelage of Gunyon Harrison MD among other doctors she served, she cared for our veterans and children with cystic fibrosis which ultimately prepared her to care for her own son who would have cystic fibrosis. Annetta taught at Freed-Hardeman University while Clifton managed the campus cafeteria and then settled in Houston. She always opened her home and her heart which shined through in her beautiful children, Cathy and Cliff, and her granddaughter, Susanna. She took every opportunity to read and share the Word. Annetta is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton McGee, children Cathy McGee Neben and Cliff McGee, sister Delores Leslie and brother John Dahl. She is survived by her granddaughter Susanna Neben and husband Ted Neben, son-in-law Mike Neben, daughter-in-law Molly McGee, and sister Birdella Hurst as well as many nieces and nephews that loved her and will miss her amazing grace.
Visitation will be from 4-5pm on June 3, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire with a service to follow at 5pm in the chapel and refreshments immediately following. Interment will be June 4 at 11am at Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial Gathering
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Service
05:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Interment
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved