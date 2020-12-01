Annette Miller Dover
1930-2020
Annette Miller Dover, affectionately called Grandma Beaumont, GG and Mother Nature, died peacefully due to complications from congestive heart failure on November 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. After 90 full years, she leaves behind lasting values, traditions, wisdom, memories and love as the glue and heart of her family.
Annette was born in Isola, Mississippi on August 21, 1930 to Rebecca and Dave Miller. Her parents taught her the importance of strong values, hard work, faith and giving back. She graduated in a class of six and began college at LSU subsequently transferring to the University of Texas in Austin. During a summer in Houston, she met Frank Dover, who became her devoted husband, best friend and soulmate for 67 years. Beaumont, Texas was their beloved hometown where they raised a family and created lifelong friendships. They moved to Houston in 1999 and began a new chapter with cherished old and new friends and family close by.
"Life doesn't come with a manual - it comes with a Mother." Annette Dover was a perfect blend of Betty Crocker, Martha Stewart, June Cleaver and Florence Nightingale. Her love of family and friends defined her life. Nothing made her happier than having all of her family's feet under the table, creating extraordinary moments and special celebrations. She was a gourmet cook who had a green thumb and was also a skilled seamstress making doll clothes to dance costumes for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed painting and was a loyal fan of all sports, especially rooting for her Texas teams. Some of her most favorite times of the week were at a game table playing everything from bridge, mahjong to poker.
Involved in many community organizations, Annette always went out of her way to help others. She became the first female President of Temple Emanuel in Beaumont, served on the board of Buckner Children and Family Services and was President of the PTA several times. Through her example rather than words, she instilled in her children a strong sense of community service, gratitude and many other important life lessons.
Most of all, Annette Dover was the ultimate caregiver. She was the first to bring food when someone was sick. She was a source of strength offering the right words and best advice. Her husband always said she was his secret weapon in all medical challenges. Her grandchildren always knew she was in their corner and her great grandchildren brought her sheer delight. Her family will strive to honor her example of good deeds and a good name.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, husband Frank Dover and granddaughter Melissa Rebecca Holliday. She is survived by her adoring family: daughters and son in laws, Joan and Howard Katz of Fort Worth, Janet and Rob Holliday of San Antonio, Carolyn and Ron Bernell of Houston along with grandchildren, Lori and Brad Sturman, Kaitlin and Brent Bernell, Kathryn Bernell, Ryan and Mary Catherine Holliday, great grandchildren Samson Sturman, Elizabeth Sturman, Aubrey Bernell and Graham Bernell and also many caring nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Will Fuentes for his long-term devotion. Due to his genuine, gentle and kindhearted nature, Will is forever an official family member. Additional thanks to Benardo Fuentes and the exceptional medical team who added quality of life through their compassionate care.
A private family burial was held at Beth Israel Memorial Garden with Rabbi David Lyon and Cantor Star Trompeter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Nothing would make Annette happier than knowing others were helping those in need in her honor.