Annette Joyce Mitchell1946-2020Annette Joyce Mitchell passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1946, in Jackson, Mississippi, to William and Elizabeth Wise Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Eldoree Mitchell.For the better part of her life, Annette grew up in Houston, Texas. She graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1964 (where she was a Golden Gaucho officer), from the University of Houston in 1970, and from South Texas College of Law in 1976. After graduating from law school, Annette worked in the oil and gas industry. She continued her studies and at one point was considering becoming a CPA. Upon retirement, she was at TOTAL, a French oil company, where she had worked for more than 20 years.Annette had eclectic interests. She attended the Houston Grand Opera for many years in the 1980's and 90's. She enjoyed horseback riding on thebeach and sewing in her early adulthood. A favorite pastime in later years was attending local quilt shows and quilting classes. She enjoyed extensive domestic and international travels. She especially enjoyed New York City. Annette also gave back to the community by volunteering her time and making donations. For many years, she volunteered at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Annette was a very caring and generous person, was witty and smart. She was fun to be with.Annette leaves her longtime friends, Linda Powell Mock, Bob Rainwater and her adopted family, the Powell's. She will be greatly missed by her many friends from her professional and social life, especially Sherry Abplanalp, Pat Klimchuk, Susie Helms, Tom Ryan, David Houck, John and Joy Powell and Phyllis and Pete Finn. All of us who mourn her loss would like to give thanks and appreciation to her caregivers and all of those who made her final years comfortable. We especially thank Inez, Elizabeth, LaTanya and Sherrell.A funeral service followed by burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023. A visitation period will precede the service starting at 11:00 a.m..In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association, or a non-profit of your choice.