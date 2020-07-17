1/1
Annez Moses
1922 - 2020
Annez Moses, 98, expired (Sunday) July 12, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) July 18, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Calvary Hill B.C., 3941 Almeda Genoa. Interment, Paradise South Cemetery. Pastor B.R. Williams, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Hill B.C
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Hill B.C
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debbie Norris
July 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
ROBERTA
July 14, 2020
Ms. Moses is now royalty in GOD'S Kingdom, we celebrate her life in Eternity with our Heavenly Father. One of the most compassionate and loving people that I've ever had the previlege to meet. She was firm on her faith and always would talk about Jesus. She would say that she couldn't wait to get into Heaven. I really admire the love that Sam has for his mother, he would always drive her to church every Sunday like clockwork. I remember I got the previlege to live with her one summer as a teenager. Every morning she would ask me if I was hungry and wanted breakfast. I said "Yes Ms. Moses". She would make me eggs, bacon, pan cakes, grits and biscuits stacked to the top of the plate. She loved to serve others and always made you feel loved. This was everyday for a summer, and she would talk to me about Jesus. Looking back to those days has made a big impact on me, and I'm so grateful that she planted those seeds in me. I don't say " Good Bye", I say " I'll see you later" May GOD BLESS THE MOSES family!
Daniel V Veloz
Grandchild
