Ms. Moses is now royalty in GOD'S Kingdom, we celebrate her life in Eternity with our Heavenly Father. One of the most compassionate and loving people that I've ever had the previlege to meet. She was firm on her faith and always would talk about Jesus. She would say that she couldn't wait to get into Heaven. I really admire the love that Sam has for his mother, he would always drive her to church every Sunday like clockwork. I remember I got the previlege to live with her one summer as a teenager. Every morning she would ask me if I was hungry and wanted breakfast. I said "Yes Ms. Moses". She would make me eggs, bacon, pan cakes, grits and biscuits stacked to the top of the plate. She loved to serve others and always made you feel loved. This was everyday for a summer, and she would talk to me about Jesus. Looking back to those days has made a big impact on me, and I'm so grateful that she planted those seeds in me. I don't say " Good Bye", I say " I'll see you later" May GOD BLESS THE MOSES family!



Daniel V Veloz

Grandchild