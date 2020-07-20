1/1
Annie Cerny
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Annie Marie Cerny
1932-2020
Annie Marie "Ann" Stryk Cerny, 87, of Katy, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Fred Dinges. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Wayne Wilkerson, Celebrant. Graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, in Praha, Texas.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
JUL
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
JUL
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
JUL
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
