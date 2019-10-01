|
|
Mrs Annie Lee
Haywood
1926-2019
A virtuous woman is one who possesses moral character; she is above reproach; she is excellent in general; and she is respected. The woman in Proverbs 31 is an example of a godly woman. The attributes she possesses are those that all women should strive for.
Remembering
and
Celebrating the Life
of
Our Matriarch and
A Virtuous Woman
Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Mrs. Annie Lee Haywood's Celebration of Life service will be held at Providence District Tabernacle, 120 N. Gaines Rd., Cedar Creek, Texas 78612, Saturday, October 5th, 12:00 PM. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 11:00.
She will be resting in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary from 1:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 3rd, where our family will be present for 6:00 PM to receive extended family and friends.
In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted daughters; Grace Mosby, PhD. and Othene Bell Wade; (Ron); brother, Clyde Haywood, grandchildren, Larcelia Shells, Richard Allen Mosby Jr., Haywood Edward Mosby, Mercedes Grace Mosby and James Scott Mosby; great grandchildren, Dominique Shells and Grant Shells and many other dear relatives and friends.
Her parents, Benjamin Haywood and Larcelia Haywood; daughters, Ruth Evelyn Haywood and Jeannie Mae Haywood; siblings, Melvin Haywood, Willie Haywood and Bettye Faye Emanuel and son-in-law, Dr. Richard Allen Mosby and great granddaughter, Jasmine Shells preceded her in death.
Transition
September 26, 2019
Final Arrangements
Entrusted to;
King -Tears Mortuary Inc.
1300 E 12th St.
Austin, Texas 78702
512-473-8260
and
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019