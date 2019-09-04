|
Annie Mae Jebousek
1941-2019
Annie Mae Jebousek, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away September 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held September 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Pat H. Foley & Co., 1200 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018 with a rosary service at 7:00pm. Mass will be held September 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane St, Houston, TX 77037 with the committal service to follow at 1:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019