Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
901 Roselane St
Houston, TX
View Map
Committal
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Annie Mae Jebousek

Annie Mae Jebousek Obituary
Annie Mae Jebousek
1941-2019
Annie Mae Jebousek, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away September 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held September 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Pat H. Foley & Co., 1200 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018 with a rosary service at 7:00pm. Mass will be held September 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Assumption Catholic Church, 901 Roselane St, Houston, TX 77037 with the committal service to follow at 1:00 PM at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
