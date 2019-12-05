|
|
MRS. ANNIE TAYLOR
1934-2019
Annie Elizabeth Hall Taylor, 85 of Houston passed on November 19, 2019. She was born on February 6, 1934, and was the daughter of Elnora Kyle Johnson. She was married to Dempsey Taylor Sr., for 40 years. Annie was a retired teacher and a dedicated foster parent. Annie spent her leisure time watching her favorite tv shows and She enjoyed talking about how much she loved her family.
Annie was proceeded in death by her mother, and sons, Charles and Kenneth; daughter; Stephanie and grandson Jason. Left to cherish her memory; sons, Stevie, Dempsey Jr. (Amanda) , Johnny,Kathy Fee, daughter in law Janita Taylor (Charles) ; grandchildren Tabitha, Charles Jr., Christopher, Shaqreed, Katrina, Cory, Kaiden, and host of great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Annie's life will be held on December 6, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019