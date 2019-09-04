|
|
Annie Johnson
Thompson
1931-2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Red Hat Society Queen Mother passed away on August 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 5306 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020 Rev. James W. Glynn, Officiating. Viewing from 9-10:55 a.m. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m.The Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery.
Services Entrusted to:
Oscar Johnson
Funeral Home
415 Berry Road
Houston,Texas 77022
713-695-3313
"Serving Every Family
As Our Own "
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019