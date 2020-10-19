Anniece Hunt Weaver
1951-2020
Born July 14, 1951 in Fort Worth, Anniece Hunt Weaver was a graduate of Paschal High School class of 1969 and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth in 1972.
After moving to the Houston area for her position with the Ag Extension Office, Anniece discovered the magical world of Real Estate which became the career she loved. As a successful broker for Baxter and Swinford, ReMax Advantage, and Re/Max Northwest in Spring, Tx, she helped countless people find their dream homes. She retired in 2018.
Anniece was an accomplished pianist, a fabulous cook, and a welcoming hostess. Since she loved tending to her yard, most evenings were spent on the patio in her beautiful yard enjoying a glass of wine with John attended by her beloved golden retriever Toby.
With her loving husband John Weaver and best friend Carol Blanton at her side, Anniece Hunt Weaver passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Anniece is survived by her husband John Weaver, daughter Kaitlyn Weaver, brother Dennis Hunt and wife Kathleen Brayley Hunt, niece Allison Hunt Kauffman and husband Patrick Kauffman; great nieces Tristan and Bristal and great nephews Alex and Coleman.
There will be a graveside service held Tuesday, October 21, 2:00 p.m. at Klein Memorial Park, Farm to Market 2920, Tomball, Texas 77375. In lieu of flowers the family requests remembrances be made in the form of a contribution to Golden Beginnings Friends and Family, P.O. Box 19848, Houston, TX 77224-9848, 281-480-4942, gbgrr.org