|
|
Anthony "Tony"
Joseph Cirillo
1939-2019
Anthony "Tony" Joseph Cirillo, 79, of Houston, Texas, passed away on November 6, 2019. Anthony, who was known as "Tony" by family and friends, was born November 14, 1939 to Fred and Josephine Cirillo.
Anthony was preceded in death by his mother and father and his brother John Fred Cirillo.
Anthony is survived by his sons Anthony "Tony" Cirillo and wife Jackie and Troy Moseley and wife Stacey, daughters Debbie Cirillo Langley, Jennifer Henry and husband Billy, Gina McClung and husband David and Tara Torres and husband José, grandchildren Tara Cirillo, Victoria Cirillo Hill and husband Rusty, Lauren Kubecka and husband Daniel, Leah Orsak, Scout and Bandy Moseley, Justin Collins and wife Leslie, Cody Collins, Morgan Hansel, Amanda Green and husband Josh, Audrey and Landon McClung and Sophia, Layla and Stella Torres, great-grandchildren Rusty Hill, Kinsley, Laney and Callie Kubecka, Tayden, Hudson and Mason Collins, who was born the day Anthony passed away, Blake Head, Aaliyah and Macie Green, brother Richard Cirillo and wife Judie Valentine, as well as extended family, niece, nephews, cousins and other relatives, and many life long friends.
Anthony enjoyed fishing, yard work, caring for the neighborhood animals and spending time with family and friends. Anthony was a lifetime resident of Houston, Texas and graduated from St. Pius High School. Anthony went on to establish a long successful career in the food brokerage industry. However, his most recent proud accomplishment was earning his 10 year A.A. chip.
A Service will be held in memory of Anthony at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman St., Houston, Texas 77018.
The family would like to give special thanks to Anthony's cousins Christine Eheman and Michael Eheman and his beloved friend and neighbor Erica Elizalde and family for their love and support to Tony.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019