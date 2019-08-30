|
|
Anthony L. Gaudiano
1927-2019
Anthony, born 1927, age 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 26, 2019.
He is survived by his stepson, Kenneth Gibson; grandchildren, Sumer and Chris Griffin and great granddaughter Autum; Joey, Cody, and Anthony Gibson and grandson, Shane Dollens; family caregivers, Christina and Sally Gaudiano.
Anthony was the last of his generation, predeceased by his siblings, leaving many nephews and nieces and their families to mourn his passing over five generations. A Houston native, Anthony proudly served his country in WWII 1945 to 1947. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Society over 35 years, member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He was an independent Exxon station owner on Fulton Drive for many years.
We are all blessed to have had "Uncle Tony and Aunt Marie" in all of our lives to continue the Gaudiano legacy.
A visitation for Anthony will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Pat H. Foley & Company, 1200 West 34th Street, Houston, TX 77018. A funeral service will follow Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pat H. Foley & Company with the committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, 3502 N Main St., Houston, TX 77009.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019