Anthony LaCorte
1943 - 2020
ANTHONY "TONY" SAM LaCORTE
1943-2020
Born October 6, 1943 in Houston Texas to C. Sam and Josephine (Palazzo) LaCorte. He attended St. Anne's and St. Michael's Catholic Elementary Schools, Marion High School, Sam Houston State University and University of St. Thomas. Anthony was a professional hairdresser for almost 50 years, beginning at the Warwick Hotel in 1969.
Anthony passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. He died peacefully in the arms of his long-time best friend, Gene Hester, while doing what he loved most, planting beautiful flowers and trees (in other words, playing in the dirt). He will be especially remembered for his decorating style and landscaping skills. He would often be found helping others with his talents. Anthony enjoyed being with others and would often be found outside his home visiting with his neighbors and frequenting the Montrose Senior Center. He was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining. Because of his love of travel, he was always ready to pack his bags to explore new places with family and friends.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents, his older sister, Mary Jo LaCorte Sedita. He is survived by his brother Sammy J. LaCorte (Janet), sister, Jeannie LaCorte, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Per his request, Anthony will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date so family and friends may gather to celebrate his life.
Our brother, Anthony, was definitely one of a kind!

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 3, 2020
I first met Anthony when he shared a home with my brother, Charles, in Montrose and later a home in the Heights. I was invited to a few of their Xmas parties on Stratford. I recall he was always in the kitchen cooking a pot of beans. He did my hair for my wedding on the spur of a moment. I was sick with the flu and had strept throat and had planned on doing my own hair. He wouldn't let me pay for the hair style; so, I just tipped him. I also recall his family lived across the street from my Aunt Annie Colca on Banning. Our condolences to the family. May he rest in peace. He was kind person.
Roxanne Mancuso
Friend
