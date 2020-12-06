ANTHONY "TONY" SAM LaCORTE

1943-2020

Born October 6, 1943 in Houston Texas to C. Sam and Josephine (Palazzo) LaCorte. He attended St. Anne's and St. Michael's Catholic Elementary Schools, Marion High School, Sam Houston State University and University of St. Thomas. Anthony was a professional hairdresser for almost 50 years, beginning at the Warwick Hotel in 1969.

Anthony passed away suddenly on November 21, 2020. He died peacefully in the arms of his long-time best friend, Gene Hester, while doing what he loved most, planting beautiful flowers and trees (in other words, playing in the dirt). He will be especially remembered for his decorating style and landscaping skills. He would often be found helping others with his talents. Anthony enjoyed being with others and would often be found outside his home visiting with his neighbors and frequenting the Montrose Senior Center. He was a great cook and enjoyed entertaining. Because of his love of travel, he was always ready to pack his bags to explore new places with family and friends.

Anthony was predeceased by his parents, his older sister, Mary Jo LaCorte Sedita. He is survived by his brother Sammy J. LaCorte (Janet), sister, Jeannie LaCorte, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Per his request, Anthony will be cremated and there will be no funeral service. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at a later date so family and friends may gather to celebrate his life.

Our brother, Anthony, was definitely one of a kind!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store