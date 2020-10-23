Anthony J. Martinez
1929-2020
Surrounded by family, Anthony J. Martinez, or "Tony", died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. He will be missed by his family and friends and will always be remembered for his love of family, his friendship to others, his love of reading and learning, his intelligence (to the end), and his strength and dedication.
Tony was born on March 27, 1929 in Houston, Texas. He attended Jeff Davis High School and the University of Houston, where he studied Engineering. Tony was involved with ROTC and served with the US Army during both the WWII and Korean Conflict eras.
During his career, he worked in the Oil and Gas Industry, including a time in The Hague, The Netherlands, where he worked on the Oman and European Project. He travelled frequently in his career, including to the Middle East, Indonesia, India and Japan. For a while, he owned and operated his own real estate company. He finished his career with Plains All American Pipeline in California, where he worked for a time in Calgary and Mexico City.
Tony was a lifelong Catholic and attended several churches during his life. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Most recently, he attended St. Charles Borromeo and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Churches. Tony enjoyed reading, genealogy, fishing and watching sports/news. After retirement, he taught computer classes at the Third Age Learning Center at All Saints Catholic Church for many years.
Tony is survived by his spouse, Amelia P. Martinez and four children: Deborah A. Martinez (deceased), Anthony J. Martinez, Jr., Mary L. Martinez and Patricia A. Martinez (John Parra). He is also survived by siblings Richard B. Martinez and Mary Ann Hall and a large extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents Tomasa "Tommie" and Antonio L. Martinez, and brothers Adolph J. Martinez and Maurice A. Martinez.
A funeral mass for Tony will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 501 Tidwell Road, Houston, TX 77022 at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26th, 2020. It will be preceded at 9:00 a.m. by a visitation and rosary. The burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/anthony-martinez
.