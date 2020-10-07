Anthony Salvador Lister
1931-2020
Anthony Salvador Lister passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020, after a short fight with thyroid cancer.
Anthony was born in Houston, Texas to Sam and Josephine Lister on December 26, 1931. He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1950 and married Willie Mae Chumchal Lister on February 4, 1951.
Anthony is survived in death by his second wife, Evelyn Krenek Eppoleto Lister, whom he married on February 14, 2004; his beloved daughters and son in laws, Marjorie Jo Lister Gant and Tony Alton Gant, and Linda Marie Lister Carr and Timothy Ryan Carr, and bonus daughter Vicki Eppoleto Brannen; grandchildren Aaron Anthony Gant (Patricia), Dana Marie Carr Castro (Jeremy), Lindsey Nicole Gant Chase (Michael), Christopher Ryan Carr (Holly), Stacy Lucille Carr Fairbanks (Reid), Colin Pscheidt; April Nicol Eppoleto Wilson (Jared); great grandchildren Jaycob Nelson Merritt (Ashley), Kaytie Nicole Merritt, Austin Anthony Gant, Amber Grace Gant, Alexis Victoria Denise Pscheidt, Kirsten Mae Castro, Samuel Arnold Chase, Sophia Mae Chase, Kaylee Jo Castro, Mason Ryan Carr, Landry Micah Carr, Rhett William Fairbanks, Kennedy Grace Carr, Cameron Wade Anthony Wilson, Brooks Ryan Fairbanks; great great grandchildren Kennedy Blake Stojkovic, Leonidas Aero Merritt, Gideon Malachai Merritt; and many other dear friends and family he traveled and danced with.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Don Kish reciting. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the St. Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church, in Katy, with Reverend Ricardo Arriola, Celebrant. Interment in Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, in Houston.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
.