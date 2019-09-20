|
|
Antoinette "Toni" Mary (Raia) Biggs
1941-2019
Mrs. Antoinette "Toni" Raia Biggs, age 78, of Sugar Land, TX, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on September 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer. Toni was a gracious, loving, selfless, and giving woman of God. She put her faith into action in community, social, and faith-based organizations. She was revered, respected and much loved by family, friends, and special sisters of PEO and Community Bible Study. She spent 20 years as an executive with Sysco Foods, where she was a valued colleague and mentor.
Toni is survived by John R. Biggs, her husband of eight years, and his loving family. She is also survived by her children Paul Fruia (Kelly), Perry Fruia (Sallie), Troy Fruia, and Ali Elliot (Keith), eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include Sonny Raia (Sue), Marianne McGill (Ralph), Joe Raia (Earline), and Joanie Singer (Larry), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Helen Raia, and her brothers Johnny and Danny.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, located at 431 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, Toni requested that contributions be made to the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) for an endowment scholarship at Cottey College. Contributions may be made at the following link: https://cottey.edu/give/, or sent to the following address:
Cottey College
In Memory of Antoinette Biggs
1000 W. Austin Blvd.
Nevada, MO 64772
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019