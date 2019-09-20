Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Houston
3425 S Shepherd Dr Suite 100
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 533-1690
For more information about
Antoinette Biggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar Land First United Methodist Church
431 Eldridge Rd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Biggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette Biggs


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antoinette Biggs Obituary
Antoinette "Toni" Mary (Raia) Biggs
1941-2019
Mrs. Antoinette "Toni" Raia Biggs, age 78, of Sugar Land, TX, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on September 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with uterine cancer. Toni was a gracious, loving, selfless, and giving woman of God. She put her faith into action in community, social, and faith-based organizations. She was revered, respected and much loved by family, friends, and special sisters of PEO and Community Bible Study. She spent 20 years as an executive with Sysco Foods, where she was a valued colleague and mentor.
Toni is survived by John R. Biggs, her husband of eight years, and his loving family. She is also survived by her children Paul Fruia (Kelly), Perry Fruia (Sallie), Troy Fruia, and Ali Elliot (Keith), eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include Sonny Raia (Sue), Marianne McGill (Ralph), Joe Raia (Earline), and Joanie Singer (Larry), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Helen Raia, and her brothers Johnny and Danny.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Sugar Land First United Methodist Church, located at 431 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, Toni requested that contributions be made to the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) for an endowment scholarship at Cottey College. Contributions may be made at the following link: https://cottey.edu/give/, or sent to the following address:
Cottey College
In Memory of Antoinette Biggs
1000 W. Austin Blvd.
Nevada, MO 64772
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now