Antoinette "Toni"(Tirreta) Clede1932-2020Antoinette "Toni" Tirreta Clede of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Houston, Texas on August 19, 1932 to Tony Tirreta and Lucille Lorina Tirreta. She was married to the love of her life, Marion W. Clede for 23 years. Antoinette was an entrepreneur who created Antoinette's Interior Design and Antiques, running it successfully for 28 years. Antoinette had a passion for helping others and her religious beliefs. She was a member of the Houston Heritage Society, HADA, St. Francis Alter Society, St. Anne's Ladies' Guild and St. Agnes Alumni but her greatest passion was for her two grand-daughters, Makayla and Riley. Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Lucille Tirreta and her husband, Marion Clede. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Clede, grand-daughters, Makayla and Riley, her sisters, Esther (Joseph) Loverdi and Charlene (Frank) Jameson and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Antoinette attended St. Joseph school and graduated from St. Agnes Academy. She also attended and graduated from Draughn Business College. Antoinette spent one year in New York studying design and perfecting her skills. Visitation will be held from 2pm to 6pm, with a 5pm Rosary, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Monday June 8, 2020 at 10am. Pallbearers are; Keith Johnson, Tony Loverdi, Tommy Casserly, Kevin O'Brien, Eddie Orlando and Michael Surginer. Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston, Texas. The family has requested all guest planning to attend wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to thank Linda Torres, Keith Johnson, Nicole Segura and Providence Hospice staff for all of the compassion and excellent care they gave Antoinette over the past several years.