ANTOINETTE (TONI) CRITELLI

1928-2019

ANTOINETTE (TONI) CRITELLI passed away peacefully, with her family at her side in Nassau Bay, Texas. She was born in Utica, New York to Thomas and Mary (DelDuca) Edicola on September 23, 1928. Before retiring, Antoinette was employed by the Clear Creek Independent School District Tax Office.

Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard (Dick) Critelli, her sisters Theresa Barrett and Caroline Seminaro and her brother Thomas Edicola. She will be greatly and forever missed by many. Antoinette was devoted to her family and they will always remember her endless love for them. Left behind to cherish her memory are her five children and their spouses Richard Barry Critelli, Camille and her husband Kenneth Goodwin, Donna Marie and her husband Douglas Jackson, Brian Critelli and his wife Sheryl, Lisa Ann and her husband Steven Tice; her grandchildren that she loved and was so very proud of Kristopher Critelli, Joshua Critelli and wife Stephanie, Barrett Cleveland and wife Amy, Courtney and husband Joey Childers, Amanda Critelli, Amber Tice; great grandchildren Lorelei, Carmine and Ciana Critelli, Michael and Addison Cleveland and Layton Childers; step-grandchildren Bryan Jackson and wife Trena, Devin Jackson, Dwyatt Jackson and wife Caitlyn and family and Hollie Dearmond and husband Kent and family. She also leaves brother Michael Edicola and his wife Mary of Clearwater, FL.

The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 10:30 am., followed with a Rosary at 10:30 am and Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, Houston, Texas 77062, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that anyone caring to make a donation in Antoinette's memory be directed to her favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019