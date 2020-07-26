1/1
Antoinette D'Armata Bonno
1930 - 2020
Antoinette
D'Armata Bonno
1930-2020
Antoinette D'Armata Bonno was born in Houston on the 14th of August 1930, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 21st of July 2020. She was 89 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 27th of July, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where a recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence in the Jasek Chapel at seven o'clock. Those unable to attend the rosary may view the livestream on Facebook. The direct link is available on her page at GeoHLewis.com by selecting the ""Join Livestream"" icon where the rosary is listed.
Family and friends will gather once again for visitation at nine o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 28th of July, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, where a Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at ten o'clock, celebrated by the Rev. Leon Strieder. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and may be accessed by once again selecting "Join Livestream" where the mass is announced on her page.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, attendance is limited and guests' temperatures will be taken upon entry and must be wearing a mask.
The Rite of Committal will immediately follow, via escorted cortège, in the Memorial Mission Mausoleum at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston. While masks and social distancing remain a requirement, there are no attendance restrictions for this service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX, 77036; or to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel Dr., Houston, TX, 77027.
Please visit Ms. Bonno's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.




Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
28
Committal
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
