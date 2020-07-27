Antoinette
D'Armata Bonno
1930-2020
Antoinette D'Armata Bonno was born in Houston on the 14th of August 1930, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 21st of July 2020. She was 89 years of age.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Bonno, Jr.; her parents Louis and Rose D'Armata. She is survived by her four children, Frank Michael Bonno and his wife, Debra, Rosanne Bonno Sicola and her husband, John, Louis Anthony Bonno and his wife, Terry, Thomas Gerard Bonno and his wife, Robin; her grandchildren, Jana Rose Sicola, Toni Elizabeth Sicola and her husband Loren Rothman, Zachary Bonno, Christina Whitehurst and her husband Preston, Claire Bonno, Frank M. Bonno, Jr., Ariel Bonno, Steven Bonno, David Bonno and Briana Bonno; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Weldon and Ava Giuliana Whitehurst.
