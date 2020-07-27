1/1
Antoinette D'Armata Bonno
Antoinette
D'Armata Bonno
1930-2020
Antoinette D'Armata Bonno was born in Houston on the 14th of August 1930, and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 21st of July 2020. She was 89 years of age.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Joseph Bonno, Jr.; her parents Louis and Rose D'Armata. She is survived by her four children, Frank Michael Bonno and his wife, Debra, Rosanne Bonno Sicola and her husband, John, Louis Anthony Bonno and his wife, Terry, Thomas Gerard Bonno and his wife, Robin; her grandchildren, Jana Rose Sicola, Toni Elizabeth Sicola and her husband Loren Rothman, Zachary Bonno, Christina Whitehurst and her husband Preston, Claire Bonno, Frank M. Bonno, Jr., Ariel Bonno, Steven Bonno, David Bonno and Briana Bonno; and her great-grandchildren, Michael Weldon and Ava Giuliana Whitehurst.
Please visit Mrs. Bonno's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com for all service information, and where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
JUL
28
Committal
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Rosanne, John and family...Our condolences for the loss of your loved one. May the memories she shared with all of you bring comfort to you in the days, months and years ahead.
Joseph and Roxanne Mancuso
Friend
