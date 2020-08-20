Antoinette Lucile (Chiavone) Napoli1928-2020Antoinette Lucile (Chiavone) Napoli – Wife, Mother, Banker, Friend, and Gambler died peacefully and flew with the angels on Friday evening, August 14, 2020. Ann was born October 5, 1928 and raised in Houston Texas to Italian immigrant parents Carl Chiavone and Annie Salvato. She attended Stephen F. Austin High School where she played softball and bagpipes in the Scottish Brigade. She married Roy A. Napoli from Dickinson Texas where they made their home for over 50 years. Ann entered banking where she rose to vice president for Allied banks and later worked bookkeeping for Toyota. Ann was an accomplished coin collector who loved the history of coins more than their value. Roy and Ann had two children, Carl Joseph and Roy Michael Napoli. In retirement Roy and Ann travelled coast to coast and raised black angus cattle in Flatonia, Texas. As a volunteer Ann also tutored English at Silbernagel Elementary School. Later in life Ann loved weekly gatherings with her friends to play train and other card games. Her more serious forays into gambling were in Las Vegas and the Gulf Coast casinos, where she could run the black jack table and force casinos to change dealers to shut down her winning streaks. She was an active member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson for over 60 years, and later also attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City, Texas. Ann will be deeply missed by her sons Carl and Michael, daughter-in-law Alison Glendenning-Napoli, grandchildren Clare, Matthew, and Sophia Napoli, and her grand-nephew Anthony Michael Carona, as well as many in the Napoli, Bonario, Restivo, and Chiavone families.