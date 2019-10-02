Home

Knesek Family Funeral Chapels
768 4th Street
Sealy, TX 77474
(979) 885-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Fourth Street
Sealy, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Fourth Street
Sealy, TX
Anton Cerny Jr.


1929 - 2019
Anton Cerny Jr. Obituary
Anton William
Cerny, Jr.
1929-2019
Anton William Cerny, Jr.
Sealy, Texas
Born: February 4, 1929
in El Campo, Texas
Died: September 30, 2019
in Sealy, Texas
Age: 90 years
Visitation: Thursday,
October 3, 2019
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services: Friday,
October 4, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Visitation and services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Fourth Street, Sealy, TX 77474
A memorial scholarship fund in the name of Anton William Cerny, Jr. has been set up at Citizens State Bank in Sealy, TX – P. O. Box 600 – 77474
For a detailed obituary please visit www.knesekfunerahome.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of:
Knesek Bros.
Funeral Chapel
768 Fourth St.,
Sealy, TX 77474
979-885-3535
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
