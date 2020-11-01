1/1
Anton Fraps IV
Anton Fraps IV
1961-2020
Tony Fraps IV, loving father , faithful friend, wonderful son and brother, passed away on October 24th 2020 in North Carolina. He was born on February 13th, 1961 in Houston, TX. Tony attended Lamar High School and went on to study at Georgetown University and later graduated from University of Houston with a law degree.
Tony loved the outdoors including walking on beaches and hiking in the mountains. His heart was with music especially Rock N' Roll. He was always fun to be around especially during holidays and birthdays.
He is survived by his family including his daughters, Helen and Sunnie Fraps, his son, Anton Fraps V, his uncle, George Fraps, his brother, Alex Fraps, his stepmother, Martha Fraps, Leah Ray, his mother, and many beloved friends.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
