Antonia Somera
Kimmel
1930-2019
Our beloved matriarch, Antonia Somera Kimmel, went home to be God on August 6, 2019 at 11:26am. She is survived by her eight children, many grand-children, and great-grandchildren. She has touched so many lives and gave unconditional love to those she met. We miss her dearly.
Memorial Service and viewing for our dearest grandma, Antonia, will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The viewing will be on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, betweeen 5p - 9p and Memorial Service will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019