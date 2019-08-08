Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Kimmel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia Somera Kimmel


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonia Somera Kimmel Obituary
Antonia Somera
Kimmel
1930-2019
Our beloved matriarch, Antonia Somera Kimmel, went home to be God on August 6, 2019 at 11:26am. She is survived by her eight children, many grand-children, and great-grandchildren. She has touched so many lives and gave unconditional love to those she met. We miss her dearly.
Memorial Service and viewing for our dearest grandma, Antonia, will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The viewing will be on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16, betweeen 5p - 9p and Memorial Service will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now