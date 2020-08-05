1/1
Antonina Byrne
1930 - 2020
Antonina (Ann) Byrne
1930-2020
Antonina (Ann) Byrne, 90 years old, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph and Rose Salvaggio.
Ann attended college and studied business. She had a long career in sales in the Houston area. Ann loved cooking for her family. She was an artist, seamstress and enjoyed traveling the world with her family and friends. Her first love was for her children and grandchildren. She loved her church and attended St. Thomas More for over 50 years.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband Earl Thomas Byrne of 28 years, brothers Sammy and Nicki Salvaggio, sisters Mary Sherrard, Sally Meehan and Jenni Greenway.
Ann is survived by her daughter Joanie and husband Rickey Felts, granddaughters Ashlie and Katie Felts and Cameron Peery, and great-granddaughter Landon Olivia Peery; daughter Kim Whitener and grandchildren Zachary and Lily Whitener; son Sean Byrne and wife Suzanne, grandchildren Avery, Lucy, Mallory, Besty and Brody Byrne. Ann is also survived by her sister Clara Zans.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479 with the rite of committal to follow at 12:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079.
Due to Covid-19, everyone must wear a mask and social distancing is mandated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Laurence Catholic Church
AUG
10
Committal
12:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
