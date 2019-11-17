Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1510 5th St
Missouri City, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
1510 5th St
Missouri City, TX
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Salazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Salazar


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Salazar Obituary
Antonio "Tony" Medina Salazar
1943-2019
Antonio "Tony" Medina Salazar passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home on November 7th, 2019 in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 75. A Rosary service is scheduled at 10:00am Thursday, November 21, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church 1510 5th St, Missouri City, TX 77489 with a reception to follow, with a Committal Service to be held at 2:30 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cancer/Kidney Foundations in Antonio's name. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -