Antonio "Tony" Medina Salazar
1943-2019
Antonio "Tony" Medina Salazar passed away surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home on November 7th, 2019 in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 75. A Rosary service is scheduled at 10:00am Thursday, November 21, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church 1510 5th St, Missouri City, TX 77489 with a reception to follow, with a Committal Service to be held at 2:30 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cancer/Kidney Foundations in Antonio's name. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019