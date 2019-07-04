Sister Aquin O'Connor, CCVI

1941-2019

Sister Aquin O'Connor, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. May she now enjoy the fullness of eternal Life with God forever.

Sister was born in Knocknagree, County Cork, Ireland, to Eugene and Mary Murphy O'Connor. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word at St. Michael's Convent, County Clare, Ireland on October 21, 1955. Sister consecrated her life to God through Profession of Perpetual Vows at Villa de Matel, Houston, Texas on August 15, 1964.

Sister earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Sacred Heart Dominican College, Houston, Texas. After ministry as a nurse, she attended the Catholic University of America, Washington, DC to study Psychiatric Nursing, where she received a Master's degree in 1967. With these qualifications, Sister Aquin ministered as the Psychiatry Supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, Texas and Schumpert Memorial Hospital, Shreveport, Louisiana. Additionally, she worked in other congregationally sponsored health care facilities in different nursing capacities. She had a gift of being able to establish a personal compassionate relationship with her patients.

Sister Aquin is survived by a brother, Padraig O'Connor of Ireland; a sister-in-law, Maura O'Connor of Ireland; and nieces and nephews.

A special thank you is extended to the staff of St. Anne Community for the compassionate care they gave to Sister Aquin.

Sister Aquin's body will be received at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas at: 5:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2019, followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 4, 2019