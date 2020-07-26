Arch David Granda

1938-2020

Arch David Granda, loving husband and father passed away Sunday, July 19th at the age of 81. Arch was born December 4, 1938 in Moundsville, West Virginia to parents Argemiro and Carmen Granda, Spanish immigrants who arrived in the United States via Ellis Island in the early 1900's. Arch married his high school sweetheart, Janet Martin August 1961 and later celebrated the birth of their daughter Christine in 1962 and son Steven in 1966. A graduate of West Liberty College, Arch started his carrier in Washington DC with the General Accounting Office, then moved to Pittsburgh to work for Price Waterhouse and then Gulf Oil. His job with Gulf Oil took his family to Spain and London, returning to Houston in 1980. Arch's career also took him to Denver and Atlanta where he started a management consulting and private equity firm and then relocated to Houston in the 1990's where he subsequently retired. Arch loved to golf, travel, and spend time with his family. While in poor health later in life, Arch's mind remained sharp as a tack. Always friendly and talkative, Arch loved to laugh and share a good joke. Throughout his life, Arch motived the people around him to achieve their most and was an outstanding provider for his wife and family. He is survived by his wife Janet Granda, daughter Christine Lee and her husband Thomas, son Steven Granda and his wife Kristin, as well as granddaughters Katherine Lee, Petra Granda and Carmen Granda.

Memorial service will be at St. Martha's Catholic Church, Kingwood Texas on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Rosewood Cemetery, Humble Texas at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Martha's Church Capital Campaign or to MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital.



