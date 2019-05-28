|
|
Archie Pizzini Jr.
1924-2019
MSGT US Army (ret), 94
Born in Houston, he saw active duty in WWII in the South Pacific, served over 30 years in the US Army Reserve, earned a Master's degree at age 50, taught in Conroe ISD over 20 years and was a beloved member of several communities. He loved people and people loved him. He is survived by his son Archie Pizzini III, brother Gilbert, brother Joe, Sister Diane, numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Naomie Harrison. His wife of over 60 years Isabel Pizzini and his brothers Mooney and Roland preceded him in death. Visitation (4PM to 8PM, Thurs. 30 May) and service (12:30PM Friday 31 May) at Pat H. Foley Funeral Home, 1200 W. 34th St., Houston, TX, 77018.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2019