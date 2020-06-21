ARLEAH HILLEGEIST
1935-2020
Arleah Laurette Bruce Hillegeist, 84, realized her Living Hope in Christ Jesus during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born September 29, 1935, in Livingston, Texas, Arleah and her family made their home in Tomball, Texas, when she was in the 3rd grade.
Arleah was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Hillegeist (2003); parents, A. R. and Irene Thomas Bruce; sister, Jeanne Marie Bruce Drake; brothers-in-law, Earl Hillegeist and Gene Drake; father and mother-in-law, Edward B. and Mathilde Werner Hillegeist; and nephew, Jon Drake.
Surviving family members include sons Bruce Hillegeist, Brian Hillegeist and wife Tammy, and Blake Hillegeist; grandsons, Bryce Hillegeist and Brenden Masden; brother, R. T. (Tom) Bruce and wife Jackie; sister-in-law, Norma Hillegeist; and six nieces and nephews along with many additional relatives and friends.
Visitation and service details will be announced at www.kleinfh.com.
1935-2020
Arleah Laurette Bruce Hillegeist, 84, realized her Living Hope in Christ Jesus during the early morning hours of Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born September 29, 1935, in Livingston, Texas, Arleah and her family made their home in Tomball, Texas, when she was in the 3rd grade.
Arleah was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Edward Hillegeist (2003); parents, A. R. and Irene Thomas Bruce; sister, Jeanne Marie Bruce Drake; brothers-in-law, Earl Hillegeist and Gene Drake; father and mother-in-law, Edward B. and Mathilde Werner Hillegeist; and nephew, Jon Drake.
Surviving family members include sons Bruce Hillegeist, Brian Hillegeist and wife Tammy, and Blake Hillegeist; grandsons, Bryce Hillegeist and Brenden Masden; brother, R. T. (Tom) Bruce and wife Jackie; sister-in-law, Norma Hillegeist; and six nieces and nephews along with many additional relatives and friends.
Visitation and service details will be announced at www.kleinfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.