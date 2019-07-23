Services Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home 8303 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77024 (713) 465-8900 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home 8303 Katy Fwy Houston , TX 77024 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Arlys Bing Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arlys Bing

ARLYS WAYNE BING, M.D.

1929-2019

Arlys W. Bing passed away on July 18, 2019. A private graveside service for family will be held on Thursday, July 25th at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. A reception of celebration for all will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a contribution in Arlys' memory to "Boys and Girls Country, 18806 Roberts Rd., Hockley, Texas, 77447-9327".

Arlys is survived by his favorite son, Stephen Wayne Bing, and wife Melody; his favorite daughter, Elaine Bing Collins, and husband, Gary; four grandchildren: Allison Bing Cullen and husband Cameron Cullen, Melissa Bing, Lauren de Wet and husband Wouter de Wet, and John Salisbury Jr. and wife Eleanor Cotton. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews and their spouses and families – he thought the world of all of them.

Arlys was pre-deceased by his father, Dr. Roland Edward Bing, Sr.; mother, Evalyn Winfree Bing; brothers: Dr. Roland Edward Bing, Jr., Dr. Lyndon Winfree Bing; and sister Elise Odell (Bing) Allen. He was also pre-deceased by his very best friend and wife of almost 54 years, Mary Lynn Bing.

Arlys was born on April 30, 1929 in Oakwood (Leon County), Texas. He attended every level of school in Oakwood, Texas, and graduated from high school as valedictorian in a class of seven graduates. Following high school graduation, he attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. After 3 years at TCU, he was accepted to Baylor Medical College in Houston, Texas. After completion of a special course at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and 4 years at Baylor Medical College, he received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1953. Following this, he took a post-graduate medical assignment with Baylor College of Medicine.

In December of 1954 he received his military draft notice. He was assigned to the United States Public Health Service headquartered in Washington D.C.; however, he spent most of his time in the Houston office where he treated coast guard members and their families, merchant seamen, and was in charge of all foreign quarantine from Port Arthur to Brownsville. He attained the rank of senior surgeon in the USPHS (equivalent to a captain in the army).

In 1957 he was given honorary discharge from the USPHS. At that time, Arlys opened an office in the Spring Branch-Cypress Fairbanks area. He was elected Chief of Staff of Spring Branch Memorial Hospital in 1966. He was team physician for the Cypress Fairbanks High School football team for 25 years. The district honored him by naming the athletic fieldhouse "Dr. Arlys Bing Field House". In 2014, the 75th anniversary committee of the school district named Arlys as one of the 75 most influential people in the districts development and history. He was the only award recipient that had not been an employee of the district.

Arlys was one of the first physicians to open an office in the Spring Branch area. As a General Practitioner, it was common for him to see 60 or more patients in a day, always giving first class medical care accompanied by liberal doses of kindness and compassion. His diagnostic skills were exceptional. In those days the Spring Branch area was somewhat rural, and it was not uncommon for medical fees to be paid with fruits and vegetables. In the early years of his practice, "Dr. Bing" was on call 7 days a week and house-calls were the norm, with his day usually extending late into the night, often being accompanied by Mary and even the children.

During the latter part of his medical career, he assisted in the transport of ill and/or injured employees from foreign countries to the United States; including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong. Mary accompanied him on many of these trips.

Arlys knew how to have fun. He could pull a prank with the best, and truly enjoyed hosting a party or "carrying" friends out to dinner. He loved to travel, and enjoyed the adventure of seeing a new place. He mentioned many times that he was "the luckiest man in the world".

Above all, Arlys valued family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Published in Houston Chronicle from July 23 to July 24, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries