|
|
Arthur Leroy
Cochrum
1925-2019
Arthur Leroy Cochrum passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on October 28, 2019 in Canyon Lake, TX. He was born in Kingsville, TX January 5th 1925 the son of Allen C. Cochrum and Rosa K. Cochrum.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen Cochrum, his beloved wife Nancy L. Cochrum, son Arthur Leroy Cochrum Jr and daughter Cathy Caroline Cochrum Vann.
He is survived by his sons John Cochrum (Blanca) of Sugarland, TX and Andy Cochrum (Mary) of Houston, TX and son-in-law Rodney Vann of Canyon Lake, TX. Arthur had twelve grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Arthur grew up in Houston and was a graduate of Lamar High School. He then went on to graduate from Texas A&M the class of 1945 where he earned a degree in geological engineering. He served in the Navy and upon his discharge he went on to further his education by earning his Master of Science degree in geology from University of Texas Austin. He was an Aggie through and through.
He retired from Humble Oil and Refinery (Exxon) where he worked for 27 years. Arthur realized his dream of retiring to Canyon Lake, TX in 1999 to the house he designed. He and his sweetheart Nancy would sit on the back porch and watch the Guadalupe River and loved to entertain family and friends. He was very active in the Canyon Lake community and a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Houston TX and North Shore United Methodist Church Canyon Lake, TX.
The family would like to thank Cece Almokhaizeem and Yvonne for their devotion and care of Arthur for the past 3 years.
A service honoring Arthur will be held November 14th at Memorial Oak Funeral Home and Cemetery at 1 pm with burial to follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019